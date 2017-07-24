Sand sculpture event to hit the Lake this weekend

As the summer season continues to heat up, the local lakes and rivers are looking all the more inviting!

Christina Lake Recreation Commission is planning the annual Sand Sculpture event on Aug. 6. The registration starts at 9:30 a.m. and the event wraps up at 12 p.m. We are encouraging families and friends to make a fun day at the Christina Lake public beach. You will need to bring your shovels, buckets, and imagination to take in the sand sculpture event and enjoy what Christina Lake has to offer over the August long weekend. There is a prize for everyone who takes part in the event. The sand sculpture event is generously sponsored in part by the merchants of Christina Lake along with the Christina Lake Recreation Commission.

The summer parent and tot swim and play program continues on Tuesday evenings from 6 to 7 p.m. The leader provides organized games and activities for parents and children six and under. This is a free family activity sponsored by Success by Six and Grand Forks Recreation Commission.

The Aquatic Centre evening summer hours are held on Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 6 to 8 p.m. Summer toonie night swims are held Thursday evenings from 6 to 8 p.m.. You can enjoy a leisure swim, soak in the hot tub or sauna or work out in the air conditioned fitness room at a reduced rate.

Dietitian Sarah Densmore continues to offer Blood Pressure Clinics at the Grand Forks Aquatic Centre Pool Lobby. She is onsite July 24 from 8:30 to 10 a.m. and July 25th from 9 to 10 a.m. This is a good time to stop by and have your blood pressure checked, enjoy a complementary coffee from Scott Brother coffee and check out the summer fitness classes.

For more information on our summer schedule or programs, please contact us at 250-442-2202 or send an email to gfplay@rdkb.com.