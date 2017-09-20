Grand Forks BMXers win at provincials

Several BMX Racers from Grand Forks competed this year in the BMX Canada Provincial Series in Kamloops, B.C. Pictured, from left: Noah Gillis in the 8 Expert Category took home 6th; Kaydee Thiessen in the eight novice category took home fifth; Lawren Laird (Misfits Bicycle Club) in the seven intermediate category took home third; Declan Zorn in the five and under category took home third; Brennan Zorn in the 11 Expert Category took home second; Chase Zibin in the seven expert category (still awaiting results) and Carson Schmaltz competed in the Friday and Saturday pre-race but not the finals. Missing from the photo is Paxton Zorn, Lachlan Zorn, and Austin Padmoroff. In order to compete for provincial plates, riders had to qualify by racing in four provincial championship races.