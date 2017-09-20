RCMP respond to two business break-ins

Grand Forks RCMP responded to two break-ins earlier this month which they believe could be connected.

There was a break and enter at Landmark Books and Gifts over Labour Day weekend, RCMP report in a news release issued late last week. A large amount of jewelry, silver and knives, as well as more “unique” crystals, geodes and rock formations were taken. In the same release, RCMP note that the break-in could be related to the Aug. 31 break and enter at The Bargain Shop. $600 worth of cigarettes was stolen in that break-in.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cst. Angie Wouters of the Grand Forks RCMP at 250-443-8288 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.