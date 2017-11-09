Wine tasting coming up

The board and staff of gallery 2 invite you to the 26th Annual Wine Tasting on Nov. 18. Our largest fundraiser, which has grown from a small intimate affair to what it is today, spread out over the expanse of both floors of our distinguished landmark building. This year’s festive decorating theme, “A Season of Song,” will express the sounds of the season with its musical and magical glow and will touch your heart and mind as this year’s event shall take you to new heights.

While many choose to “dress to the nines” for this pre-Christmas kick-off party, that does not mean it is a stuffy celebration. We hear from attendees that it is such a great time that they return year after year. Not only is it an outlet for mingling with other wine lovers and wine professionals, it can be a wonderful evening spent with friends.

We look forward to some of the favourite wineries returning like House of Rose and Kismet and anticipate some new ones such as Cana Vines and Nagging Doubt. For the first time our Spotlight Bar hosted by Gehringer Bros. will be an opportunity to purchase a full glass to enjoy in the quieter atmosphere of our Bistro. This winery has supported the Gallery for every year for 26 years. While we find it difficult to believe, not everyone is a wine lover, so other options, like Torchlight Brewing and our own local True North Distillery will be on site.

Some attendees come primarily for the food. Yes, although they enjoy trying a nice sip, it is the delectable and varied savouries and sweets prepared by the gallery’s own Court Jesters that is the big attraction. As well, our local caterers, restaurants and stores also come on board demo-ing their specialties.

This may very well be the most anticipated social event of the season and we certainly encourage you to attend. Also, don’t forget about our annual Christmas Artisan Faire the following weekend, Nov. 24 and 25. Make sure you drop in anytime during the season with family and friends to experience the hard work and atmosphere of our creative Christmas elves, (our volunteers, board members and staff!) who take pleasure in the whole process of bringing Christmas to the community.