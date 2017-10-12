Stewardship Society plants native species

(Above) Laurie Grant and Gary Shaw unload plants that will be planted in the nature park. The plants are incubated and grown at the native plant nursery, located behind the Christina Lake Welcome Centre.

The Christina Lake Stewardship Society was out in the nature park last week doing native plant restoration work. The volunteers planted three species: mock orange, red orsier dogwood and wild rose, to help break up the mono species of grass prevalent in the area. The society is also doing a lot of clean-up work, after this spring’s flooding damaged areas of the nature park. The society will be planting every Thursday until the end of October, and is always seeking volunteers. Anyone interested in lending their green thumbs can show up at the welcome centre at 9 a.m. on Thursdays with gloves and labelled tools, or contact the stewardship society at 250-447-2504. Light, medium and heavy work is available to suit each individual. (Kathleen Saylors/Grand Forks Gazette)

(Right) Doug Shannon uses an auger to create the holes for the new plants.