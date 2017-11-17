(Kathleen Saylors/Grand Forks Gazette)

Local Rotary clubs partner on shoe drive

The initiative is collecting gently used shoes.

The Rotary Club of Grand Forks is collecting shoes for those in need. In a partnership with the Colville Rotary Club, the club is hoping to collect 2,500 pairs of gently used shoes to send to developing countries where they can be used. Shoes of all kinds, including boots and kids shoes, will be accepted until Nov. 24 when they will be taken to the Colville Rotary Club. Shoes should be dropped off at Kettle River Vinters, where owner Grant Hill (pictured) said tons of shoes have been donated so far, and the club is hoping for many more between now and Nov. 24.

