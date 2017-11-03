The staff of Castle Building. (Baun Mark/Submitted)

Local business awarded best in class

Castle Building recently won an industry award.

A local Grand Forks business recently won an industry award for its customer service. Castle Building Centre was recognized as the best in Southeastern B.C. by the Building Supply Industry Association of B.C. , an award given annually to a building centre in the region. Castle was recognized as the best business in the home improvement category. The award is decided by mystery shoppers and telephone inquiries to test the staff on their customer service skills.

