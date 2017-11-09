Hamper program hosts borscht supper

The volunteers of the Community Christmas Hamper Program hosted the annual fundraising borscht supper on Saturday night at Gospel Chapel. The supper drew hundreds of hungry diners for bowls of borscht, bread and cake. The hamper program will be hosting its second fundraiser, a pancake breakfast, on Nov. 25 at Gospel Chapel. The hamper program provides baskets of food and other goodies to those in need for Christmas Day. (Kathleen Saylors/Grand Forks Gazette)