Best of the Boundary at Harvest Festival

KATHLEEN SAYLORS

Grand Forks Gazette

Check out our pictures from the annual Harvest Fest on Sept. 30.

Above: Many local groups and vendours had lunch offerings, including the museum selling borscht and bread. Below: Kylee Espenhain from the Boundary Multi 4-H Club.

Kids gave the axe throw a try, attempting to hit the “chicken” in the middle of the board.

The event was definitely family-friendly, with games for the little ones and plenty more to keep them interested - including this slice of apple pie!

Left: Members of Grand Forks Minor Hockey smiled for the camera in between popcorn sales!

Kylee Espenhain from the Boundary Multi 4-H Club with her chickens, her first year working on a poultry project.

Right: Kids had a chance to give the apple press a try, and apple cider was available by donation.

Right: Kids lined up at the start of the farmer’s race, while parents stood by to watch. Members from Grand Forks Search and Rescue helped run the race throughout the afternoon, with part of the proceeds from the registration fee benefiting the group.

