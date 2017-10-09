Best of the Boundary at Harvest Festival

KATHLEEN SAYLORS

Grand Forks Gazette

Check out our pictures from the annual Harvest Fest on Sept. 30.

Above: Many local groups and vendours had lunch offerings, including the museum selling borscht and bread. Below: Kylee Espenhain from the Boundary Multi 4-H Club.

Kids gave the axe throw a try, attempting to hit the “chicken” in the middle of the board.

The event was definitely family-friendly, with games for the little ones and plenty more to keep them interested - including this slice of apple pie!

Left: Members of Grand Forks Minor Hockey smiled for the camera in between popcorn sales!

Kylee Espenhain from the Boundary Multi 4-H Club with her chickens, her first year working on a poultry project.

Right: Kids had a chance to give the apple press a try, and apple cider was available by donation.