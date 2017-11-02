You have to find the humour in the situation

Reporter Kate Saylors writes about finding the huour in her job, and in the occassional bad joke.

I attend a lot of city council meetings. Seriously, a lot of meetings. I have attended a City of Grand Forks council meeting twice a month for the last year and a half. Dozens of meetings, all told, and none of them have made me laugh quite like the one this Monday night did.

Don’t get me wrong: I’m not in the habit of laughing at city council. I have a lot of respect for what they do, the tough decisions they have to make, and the role they play in our democracy.

But sometimes you have to find the humour in a situation, and for me that came during a conversation about cannabis regulation on Monday.

Finding humour in the situation is just something I was prompted to think about as I witnessed members of council discuss joints and dime bags in council chambers on Monday. They attempted to consensus on the very serious issues of age restrictions, personal possession allowances and personal cultivation limits under the proposed federal legalization next summer – but it didn’t happen without lots of silly questions.

Don’t get me wrong. It’s a serious issue and one that needs to be carefully considered.

But listening to councillors weigh in on number of joints and how many joints is in a dime bag made me laugh.

There was also the quip about sending the good, locally grown adn organic weed to council.

Lest you think I’m laughing at them, rest assured that they laughed also. It was a moment of amusement in what was otherwise a long and at times tense meeting.

And so that got me thinking about humour. In addition to laughing at elected officials (that was a joke), I also enjoy cheesy sitcoms, a really well-executed pop culture joke, and laughing at myself.

I wrote last week about my experience at the Grand Forks Fire/Rescue’s fire training facility; what I did not mention was how I laughed at myself as I tried to hoist myself into the fire truck wearing 45 pounds of gear and nearly tipped over backwards.

I also deeply enjoy really bad jokes. If you have a favourite, email it to me. I get a lot of bad-news emails – jokes always welcome.

When I was in my final year of school I was busy applying for internships and jobs. Some were more coveted than others; the ones that paid and lasted longer than a month went to the top of the list.

One of these coveted job applications, right at the end (probably to make sure you read all the instructions) asked you to include your favourite joke on the bottom of your cover letter.

This is the one I included:

Q: What did the green grape say to the purple grape?

A: You have to breathe, goddamn it, breathe!

I am still convinced that is the reason I didn’t get the internship.

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: Myths of our marine environment

Just Posted

Chamber requests 2018 fee for service

The request was heavily debated by council, amidst chamber controversy in recent months.

Wirischagin given three months house arrest

The former city councillor appeared in court on two impaired driving charges

BWC applies for federal money on homelessness plan

Dara Sutton spoke to council on Oct. 16.

All three victims identified in Fernie arena ammonia leak

Wayne Hornquist and Lloyd Smith were from Fernie and Jason Podloski from Turner Valley, Alta

UPDATED: Hydro lines down near Moyie

Hydro lines affecting traffic on Highway 3 south of Moyie.

VIDEO: Starbucks releases new holiday cups

After last winter’s plain cups proved controversial, the coffee giant is going DIY

B.C.’s ‘Generation Squeeze’ feeling pinch of high cost of living, says UBC prof

Paul Kershaw spoke in Langley Township about high costs of housing, childcare

Police piece together final days of teen found dead on farm

RCMP address rumours, misinformation about their investigation at Silver Creek farm

Antisemitic posters turn up at University of Victoria

The Facebook group ‘Anti-Racist Action UVic’ has set up a meeting to discuss anti-racist strategy

VIDEO: Do you know what Vancouver looked like in 1966?

Take a trip back in time with this video pieced together from photos taken more than 50 years ago.

Movie about murdered B.C. teen Maple Batalia debuts this month

Documentary film at Vancouver International South Asian Film Festival

Victoria child given pot gummies on Halloween

Police warn parents after a trick-or-treater came home with marijuana gummies.

Russia hackers had targets worldwide

The Russian hackers who targeted the U.S. presidential election had targets outside Hillary Clinton’s campaign

Cuban baseball-player smugglers face sentencing

A sports agent and a baseball trainer are facing prison time for illegally smuggling Cuban players into the U.S.

Most Read

  • You have to find the humour in the situation

    Reporter Kate Saylors writes about finding the huour in her job, and in the occassional bad joke.