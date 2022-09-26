Cape Breton Regional Municipality Mayor Amanda MacDougall comments on damage in Glace Bay, Nova Scotia on Sunday September 25, 2022. A day after post-tropical storm Fiona left a trail of destruction through Atlantic Canada and eastern Quebec, residents of a coastal town in western Newfoundland continued to pick through wreckage strewn across their community, easily the most damaged area in the region. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Vaughan Merchant

VIDEO: Nova Scotians view damage, begin post-Fiona clean-up

Hundreds of people displaced by destructive tropical storm

In Nova Scotia, hundreds of people have been displaced by post-tropical storm Fiona. On Sunday (Sept. 26), residents of Cape Breton were beginning repairs and surveying the damage as politicians touched down to survey the devastation from the storm.

-The Canadian Press

READ ALSO: Fiona sweeps away houses, knocks out power in eastern Canada

READ ALSO: Canadian military en route to assist with Hurricane Fiona recovery efforts

READ ALSO: Tropical Storm Ian strengthens as it heads to Cuba, Florida

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

hurricaneNova ScotiaStorm

Previous story
British pound drops to an all-new low
Next story
VIDEO: Fiona leaves a trail of economic devastation in its wake

Just Posted

A cement truck crashed and flipped on its side at the Kootenay Bay Ferry Terminal on Sept. 13. (Photo submitted)
Truck crashes at Kootenay Bay Ferry Terminal due to brake failure

RCMP are seen here making arrests May 17 near Argenta, B.C., north of Nelson. A group had been camped out protesting a logging company’s plans for the area. Photo: Louis Bockner
West Kootenay timber company asks court for identities of protesters’ social media managers and supporters

The Bruins salute the fans after a home-opening win on Friday. Photo by Peter Kalasz
Bruins win season opener at home on Friday

The Trail RCMP is still asking for witnesses to contact police if they saw any suspicious vehicles or people in the Montrose area, particularly between 9 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8 and 6:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 9. (The explosion is reported to have occurred at 6:39 a.m.) Image: RCMP logo
RCMP suspect car blast linked to West Kootenay drug trafficking, organized crime