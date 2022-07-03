FILE - Former President Donald Trump, speaks at a campaign rally in Greensburg, Pa., on May 6, 2022. House investigators are unlikely to call Trump to testify about his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection. That's according to Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, the Democratic chairman of the nine-member panel investigating the attack. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

VIDEO: Donald Trump’s chances at 2024 election under renewed scrutiny

Associated Press analyzes Trump’s chances at being selected by Republicans in the next U.S. election

  • Jul. 3, 2022 3:44 p.m.
  • Video

As more information is revealed about Donald Trump’s actions around the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, analysts are weighing in on his chances of representing the Republican party in the 2024 presidential election.

The most recent insight came from a former White House aide, during testimony last week before the House committee investigating the 2021 insurrection. She claimed Trump dismissed security concerns and made several attempts throughout the day to join his supporters as they marched to the Capitol.

This could impact Trump’s chances of becoming presidential nominee for the Republicans, according to an Associated Press national political reporter. Thomas Beaumont noted Trump’s approval ratings among Republicans have been slipping.

The next presidential election is set for Nov. 5, 2024.

READ ALSO: Aide: Trump dismissed Jan. 6 threats, wanted to join crowd

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Donald TrumpelectionPoliticsTrumpUnited States

Previous story
VIDEO: In Canada Day message, Trudeau says Canadian flag represents promise of a better life
Next story
VIDEO: Two people shot behind grandstands during Williams Lake Stampede

Just Posted

The West Kootenay Rebels girls softball team — including five girls and three coaches from Castlegar — brought home the gold from a Kelowna tournament earlier this month. The team fought hard for the victory, battling through four games on the final day of the tournament. Photo: Submitted
West Kootenay girls bring home gold

On Friday, July 1, Canada will celebrate its 155th birthday. How much do you know about Canada, its history and its people? (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Canada?

(L-R) Summer Merwin and Carys Rodgers have gone undefeated in two provincial Bantam Girls Bowling championships. Photo: Betsy Kline
Castlegar youth bowlers go undefeated at provincials — twice

The Kootenay Pedalwheelers, which include L-R Doug Kennedy, Mike Mike Sagal, Mike Bowick, Jay Blackmore, Todd Kettner and Roger Hassol, have completed the 1,200-kilometre Race to Alaska. They are seen here in Victoria after completing the first stage of the race. Photo: Submitted
No smooth sailing: Kootenay Pedalwheelers finish 6th in Race to Alaska