VIDEO: Delta police investigating fireworks-involved assaults after Halloween gathering

A screenshot from a police-provided video taken near South Delta Secondary School on Oct. 31, 2022 shows fireworks being shot by a large gathering of youths. Delta police are investigating possible assaults and property damage from the night. (Screenshot/Delta Police Department)

Delta police are investigating a gathering of hundreds of youths on Halloween night, where they say multiple pedestrians and first responders were assaulted with fireworks.

The police department says officers were called to the area of South Delta Secondary School and Dennison Park Monday (Oct. 31), after up to 400 young people were reported setting off fireworks for at least four hours.

DPD says the fireworks resulted in numerous small fires in dumpsters and bushes, and that the department has also received multiple reports of property damage from area residents. When first responders arrived on scene, DPD says some of the youth purposefully aimed fireworks at them, as well as at pedestrians.

Two police officers sustained minor injuries and one of the youth present was significantly injured after a firework hit her and ignited her jacket, DPD says. The youth sustained burns to her upper arm and shoulder.

The department says sprinkler heads were also damaged at the Dennison Park football field. Video released by DPD shows some of the sprinklers streaming water onto the field as youth shoot off fireworks.

“We are disappointed with the lack of regard for our neighbours, and our community,” the police department said in a statement.

It said other acts of mischief were also reported throughout the night. In one instance, a North Delta father taking his kids trick-or-treating was assaulted with bear spray by an unknown youth. In another instance, a port-a-potty was destroyed with fireworks. And, in a third instance, a fire was started at the Mackie Park turf field, according to DPD.

The department says the total cost of damage is unknown, but that it’s working with the city and school district to investigate further.

CrimeDeltaFireworksHalloweenTsawwassen