A bear tried to cool off in a pond but got afraid of some koi. (Associated Press photo)

VIDEO: Bear cools off in pond, scared away by koi carp

A bear went down in a pond and found himself a big surprise

A black bear got into a backyard fishpond to cool off from the summer heat, but the darting resident koi carp were too strange for its peace of mind and the animal lumbered away less than two minutes after getting into the cool water. (July 13)

GFI team coordinator Steve Boutang takes a minute to chat with James Wilson, one of the GFI Guest Relations volunteers. Photo: Chris Hammett
Grand Forks International baseball tournament a huge success

Grand Forks councillor Everett Baker. File Photo
Grand Forks councillor running for mayor pardoned for sex offences involving youth

Freedom of the City recipients Larry Seminoff and Gerry Foster. photo: Chris Hammett
Grand Forks City Council Awards Freedom of the City

The provincial government announced July 15 that the 75-bed Nelson Health Campus, which will provide long-term care for seniors, will open in 2024. Photo: Tyler Harper
New Nelson long-term seniors care facility to open in 2024