During the COVID-19 pandemic, nurses, doctors and other health care professionals have been working long and hard to treat patients. (Black Press file photo)

QUIZ: A salute to health care workers

How much do you know about doctors, nurses and medicine? Put your knowledge to the test.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, doctors, nurses and other health care providers have been working hard to treat patients and keep us safe.

In honour of these dedicated professionals, here’s a short quiz about doctors, nurses and medicine.

This quiz is based on the history and practice of medicine, not fictionalized accounts. The hours spent watching Grey’s Anatomy or General Hospital or reruns of M*A*S*H* won’t help you ace this quiz.

Take a few minutes to test your knowledge of the medical profession.

Then, take some time to thank a health care provider.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: Meet the Simpsons

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Are you ready for spring?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Are you feeling unlucky?

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ContestsHealth

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: B.C. records four new deaths as hospitalizations dip below 100

Just Posted

B.C.’s COVID-19 death toll reaches 100; 95 new cases with nearly half from prison outbreak

Roughly 811 people are currently fighting the contagious respiratory illness in B.C.

Four-way stop at Market Ave. and 2nd St. starts Mon. April 27

Stop signs are installed and will be uncovered Monday morning

West Kootenay governments lower flags to honour 22 lives lost in Nova Scotia mass shooting

Grand Forks, Trail and Rossland latest communities to lower flags

Grand Forks and Boundary cancellations, changes due to COVID-19

This newspaper’s list of community events, institutions that change or cancel due to pandemic

$40k in equipment stolen from Grand Forks airport beacon

No nighttime flights are allowed to leave or land in Grand Forks until the beacon is fixed

Local strong: Black Press Media journalists chronicle pandemic with a community lens

Communities have endured the isolation and the uncertainty all across B.C.

COVID-19: Ottawa announces $62.5 million for country’s fish and seafood sector

Fish and seafood are among the country’s top food exports and the industry employs roughly 72,000 people

Stronger, more modern B.C. legal system to emerge from COVID pandemic: minister

The groups will address B.C.’s immediate and long-term needs within the justice system

B.C. man runs 100 miles on treadmill in garage to raise money for Search and Rescue

Chilliwack’s Gary Robbins is spending the weekend running 100 miles uphill while collecting donations

B.C. enacts provincial order to move homeless at 3 large encampments into hotels

Encampments will be dismantled, with temporary supportive housing in hotels, community centres

Abbotsford’s Chase Claypool selected by Pittsburgh Steelers in 2nd round of 2020 NFL draft

Canadian receiver starred at Notre Dame

New safety measures for Canada Post amid pandemic

Message from Luc Julien, President of Columbia River Local - Trail, Rossland, Castlegar post offices

B.C. tree planting season ramping up with COVID-19 measures in place

Every year about 5,000 tree planters from B.C. and other areas travel to the province

Don’t use fireworks, bear bangers to celebrate health-care workers: RCMP

Squamish Mounties say they’ve received three complaints this past week for sounds similar to gun shots

Most Read