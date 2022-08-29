(Black Press Media Creative)

Pumpkin Spice is back!

Starbucks Canada announced the return of the fan-favourite Pumpkin Spice Latte (PSL) to menus nationwide starting Tuesday, August 30, 2022 and other fall treats.

