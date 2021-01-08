Phoenix Mountain rocks 2021 season-opener

Skiers and snowboarders hit the slopes at Phoenix Mountain Friday, Jan. 8, marking the hill’s 2021 season opener.
Sunny skies and fresh powder, “pow” in alpine lingo, brought around 150 people to the mountain before noon, according to general manger Kevin Rand. Face masked guests could be seen following COVID-19 safety protocols clearly displayed wherever people would normally congregate.
“The first day is always busy,” Rand said, adding, “It’s working well so far.”
Phoenix is following COVID-19 protocols developed by WorkSafe BC, Canada Ski West and the province of British Columbia. Rand said. Social distancing was in effect, with one-way traffic through separate entrances and exits to and from the concession area and club house at the bottom of the hill.
The mountain is open to the public Fridays through Tuesdays, starting at 9:30 a.m.
