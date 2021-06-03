Grand Forks high school band rocks Wilgress Lake

Outdoor concert well received by parents across the lake

Eighth-graders from Grand Forks Secondary School put on a triumphant band concert at Wilgress Lake Thursday afternoon, June 3.

Music teacher Shannon Wolf’s Band 8 had had just five weeks to master the four songs they played from the bottom of the West Boundary Community Forest’s Outdoor Education Centre. No one could be sure the music would reach the 20 moms and dads who’d come to watch from across the lake.

Proud parents Amy and Jason Hugh paddled across Wilgress Lake to watch their daughter, Julia, play the piano. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

A thunderstorm had inundated the kids’ dress rehearsal on May 27, stranding the van that would have delivered a test audience.

“However, we played by the lake, it was awesome, and we’re hoping it will work (on Thursday),” Wolf explained in an email to parents.

Shannon Wolf, band teacher at Grand Forks Secondary School, conducted Band 8’s Wilgress Lake concert without the benefit of sheet music. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

There was some tension in the air when, equipped only with her conductor’s baton, Wolf took her place at a bobbing dock facing the band. Were they ready, she asked?

If there had been any doubts, the band’s amazing performance of Sea Shanty Variations more than proved their mettle.

The kids then followed through with equally stunning performances of Creatures In the Attic, Pictures at an Exhibition and The Gazette’s personal favourite, Cool Moose.

Eighth-grader Marcus Perkins warms up on the trumpet ahead of Thursday’s show. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

“They did amazing!” Wolf said after the show wrapped up at around 2 p.m. “I’ve very impressed with them,” she continued, adding that their music had indeed resonated with cheering parents across the water.

Tuba player Ayvra Zibin grimaces for the camera ahead of Band 8’s show at Wilgress Lake Thursday, June 3. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

The Gazette would like to congratulate Wolf, Band 8 and West Boundary Community Forest’s Elly Macmaster, who helped to co-ordinate the concert.

