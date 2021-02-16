From the left, Sharon and Dave Skelton decorated their home in Grand Forks, B.C. for Mardi Gras, Tuesday, Feb. 16. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

From the left, Sharon and Dave Skelton decorated their home in Grand Forks, B.C. for Mardi Gras, Tuesday, Feb. 16. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Grand Forks’ couple goes all out for Mardi Gras

COVID may have ruined this year’s parades, but the pandemic was no match for Dave and Sharon Skelton

A Grand Forks couple on Tuesday, Feb. 16, decorated their home for Mardi Gras.

In decking out their front porch in throw beads and other Fat Tuesday duds, Dave and Sharon Skelton made a spectacular show of solidarity with their cousins in New Orleans, where the COVID-19 pandemic has ruined this year’s carnival.

“When life gives you lemons, make lemonade,” Dave told The Gazette.

The Skeltons stand in front of their brightly-coloured, Mardi Gras-themed porch in Grand Forks, B.C. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

The Skeltons stand in front of their brightly-coloured, Mardi Gras-themed porch in Grand Forks, B.C. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Wearing her finest headdress, a vermilion medallion swinging from her bejewelled neck, Sharon said Mardi Gras was normally a great excuse to spend time with friends and family. Her Mardis Gras mug, though bereft of potent spirits, was overflowing in carnival cheer.

“It’s so much fun,” she laughed, hanging her favourite necklace on a front-yard shrub.

To the Skeltons, their family, and everyone taking part this Fat Tuesday, let the good times roll!

Or, as the French say, “lasissez bon temps rouler!”

 

@ltritsch1
laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

@ltritsch1
laurie.tritschler@boundarycreektimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusGrand Forks

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Boundary Family Services gearing up for Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser

Just Posted

The Columbia Basin Trust says it will assist in connecting fibre-optic lines to rural residents in the Slocan Valley. File photo
Columbia Basin Trust picks up ‘last mile’ portion of fibre-optic project

The Trust will help connect Slocan Valley residents to high-speed internet

Zincton Mountain Resort would be built along the slopes of Whitewater Mountain near New Denver. The road shown south of the tenure is Highway 31A between New Denver and Kaslo. Photo: Brent Harley and Associates
Zincton gets go-ahead for next stage of resort planning

The location is pitched for near New Denver

A large illuminated heart was installed on the roof of the Vernon Jubilee Hospital May 1, 2020. (VJH Foundation photo)
Valentine’s marks one-year since COVID-19 reached Interior Health

A person at a West Kelowna long-term care home has died due to the virus

Julien Locke
Black Jack skier creates innovative new tool for tracking trail conditions

NST member Julien Locke creates Nordic Pulse an online program that tracks ski club grooming teams

Mounties and Grand Forks/Fire Rescue volunteers attended the scene of Wednesday’s fire. File photo
Grand Forks RCMP investigating city dumpster fire

First responders were called to a fire in the alley behind 4th Street, Wednesday night, Feb. 10

From the left, Sharon and Dave Skelton decorated their home in Grand Forks, B.C. for Mardi Gras, Tuesday, Feb. 16. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Grand Forks’ couple goes all out for Mardi Gras

COVID may have ruined this year’s parades, but the pandemic was no match for Dave and Sharon Skelton

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Canada’s vaccine supply from Europe remains secure: Trudeau

Moderna has confirmed delivery of another 168,000 doses next week, with 1.3 million to follow in March

“Our biggest challenge has been the amount of vaccine,” said FNHA acting chief medical officer Dr. Shannon McDonald. (First Nations Health Authority Facebook photo)
All First Nations on reserve to be vaccinated by end of March: First Nation Health Authority

Phase 1 hoped to be completed by end of March

Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart speaks during a press conference in Vancouver on July 4, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver mayor has plans to pull the trigger on banning handguns in the city

Kennedy Stewart made the announcement on the heels of Justin Trudeau’s tabling of Bill C-21

A health worker prepares shots of the CoronaVac vaccine for COVID-19, by China’s Sinovac Biotech, in Santiago, Chile, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Canada was among the countries to sign up for the Chinese vaccine, but it was not delivered, leading to a delay in Canada’s vaccination program. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)
B.C.’s next COVID-19 vaccine shipment to extend senior home protection

Another 55,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine expected this week

The female turkey was spotted hanging out on Nakuspian Don Mabie’s deck in December. He said she showed no fear of humans. Photo: Don Mabie
Talkin’ turkey in Nakusp

A wild turkey has stolen hearts in the village

A derelict vessel in Ladysmith. (Black Press file photo)
Feds to pay for 80 abandoned boat assessments and removals in B.C.

Transport Canada will work with partners on Vancouver Island and central coast

A Prince George massage therapist will no longer be allowed to bring his phone into the treatment room after admitting he’d been playing games with one hand during sessions. (Pixabay photo)
B.C. massage therapist accused of sexual misconduct found playing games on his phone: college

Trevor Scott of Prince George will no longer be allowed to bring his phone into the treatment room

Greater Victoria high school student Josiah Plett, 18, unofficially broke the Guinness World Record for most Rubik’s cubes solved while hula hooping on Feb. 13 at Pacific Christian School in Saanich. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
B.C. teen unofficially breaks world record for Rubik’s cubes solved while hula hooping

Josiah Plett, 18, solves 1010 cubes in six hours

Most Read