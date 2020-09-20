Boundary Youth Soccer had to cancel league games due to the pandemic, so kids are getting together to work on their skills. (Laurie Tritschler - Grand Forks Gazette)

First Sunday of soccer for Boundary kids

Teams came out to the pitch at Grand Forks Secondary School to work on their skills

Kids across the Boundary played organized soccer Sunday, Sept. 20. It was the first time the region’s Youth Soccer league met since last March.

Fourth-graders Willow Stewart, left, and Juno Russell, right, said they had fun at Sunday’s practice at Grand Forks Secondary School. (Laurie Tritschler - Grand Forks Gazette)

There won’t be regulation games during the pandemic, and the children won’t be sporting team jerseys. Instead, squads will get together for skills workshops every Sunday for the next three weeks.

Coach Roly Russell said it was important for kids to get together outside while the world waits for a COVID vaccine that might allow for a regular season next Spring. Russell’s under-11’s seemed to enjoy running around the grass field behind Grand Forks Secondary School, even with the obligatory social distancing.

The field wasn’t thronging with parents and players’ screaming siblings, which Russell explained was the norm on game-days before the pandemic. Local squads held practices at Christina Lake Sunday, but Russell explained that the league decided not to bring teams together this fall.

@ltritsch1
laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca
CoronavirusFitnessGrand ForksLocal Sportssoccer

