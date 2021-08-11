The ladies of Les Folles Jambettes strut their frills at an impromptu performance at Gyro Park Wednesday, Aug. 11. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

The ladies of Les Folles Jambettes strut their frills at an impromptu performance at Gyro Park Wednesday, Aug. 11. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Dancers put ‘Crazy Legs’ over Grand Forks

The city’s Can-Can troupe hasn’t performed like this since the pandemic hit

Concert goers took in a surprise dance performance Wednesday evening, Aug. 11, by Grand Forks’ Can-Can troupe, Les Folles Jambettes.

Ushered in by Music in the Park co-ordinator Nathan Vogel, the dancers took their places on the patio at Gyro Park at around 8:15 p.m., set up their music and kicked it into high gear.

For nearly 10 fun-filled minutes, people who come to watch The Time Hurley Trio enjoyed the ladies’ flashy moves.

The Gazette will follow up with the Jambettes’ Melanie Shenstone tomorrow morning.

 

