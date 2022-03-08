New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh responds to a question during a news conference. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh responds to a question during a news conference. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Canadian immigration program for Ukraine too limited: Singh

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says Canada should not limit its new immigration program

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says Canada should not limit its new immigration program for people fleeing Ukraine just to Ukrainian citizens. Two Ukrainian-Canadians got emotional describing how hard it is for their families in Ukraine to get to safety.

RussiaUkraine

Previous story
Trudeau heading to Europe as Ukraine crisis intensifies

Just Posted

Doukhobor leader J.J. Verigin spoke to the crowd at the Mir Centre for Peace on March 6. Photo: Jennifer Small
Mir Centre hosts gathering for those shaken by Ukrainian conflict

The Kaslo Jazz Etc. Festival has become a wildly popular cultural event in the West Kootenay. Photo: Louis Bockner
Kaslo Jazz Etc. Festival is back, with changes

Head Coach Tyson Soobotin (far left) and his father Kelly share a moment in the spotlight after the U-15 Bruins’ took the house league championships at Nelson Sunday, March 6. Photo courtesy of Rich Piché
Grand Forks’ U-15 Bruins sweep house league championships

Pastor Shaun Romano has been on eight missions to Ukraine since 2006. He, along with Gateway Christian Life Centre parishioner Chris Reid, of Trail, are part of a four-person Canadian team leaving for Poland next week to help Ukrainians displaced by war. Photo: Sheri Regnier
Trail pastor, parishioner join humanitarian mission for Ukraine