When it came to picking the next Mayor of Fernie, Cowboy was a little more hesitant. He chose Mary Giuliano’s hay bale first before moving onto Ange Qualizza’s. Kimberley Vlasic/The Free Press

Yay or neigh? Cowboy the miniature horse predicts B.C. city’s next mayor

Cowboy the miniature horse chooses the next mayors of Fernie and Sparwood (and gets to munch on a whole lot of hay)

A miniature horse named Cowboy has cast his predictions for the 2018 Municipal Election.

The Free Press enlisted the help of the Fernie Therapeutic Horse and Pony Club as Elk Valley residents prepare to head to the polls on October 20.

With Elkford Mayor Dean McKerracher acclaimed, that leaves just Fernie and Sparwood to be decided with three mayoral candidates in each municipality.

In the Sparwood mayoral race are Joanne Wilton, David Wilks and Joyce Kutzner.

Incumbent Fernie Mayor Mary Giuliano is vying for re-election and she is up against Councillor Ange Qualizza and newcomer Sharon Switzer.

When it came to choosing the next leader of Sparwood, Cowboy made a beeline for the pile of treats beneath Kutzner’s photo and she was declared the winner.

The horse was slower to pick his City of Fernie candidate and needed some encouragement from the club’s vice-president Aaron Levesque.

Ambling over to the hay bales, Cowboy started eating from Giuliano’s hay bale before moving on to Qualizza’s.

Unable to make a clear choice, he was left to enjoy the remainder of the treats with his fellow miniature horses.

Watch the live stream here.

On Saturday, October 20, the polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Fernie, Sparwood and Elkford. There are also advance voting opportunities in each municipality.

Click here to find out how and where to vote.

 

Cowboy devours the treats below Ange Qualizza’s hay bale. Kimberley Vlasic/The Free Press

The District of Sparwood was up first and Cowboy headed straight for Joyce Kutzner’s hay bale. Kimberley Vlasic/The Free Press

Cowboy the miniature horse has cast his predictions for the next mayors of Sparwood and Fernie. Kimberley Vlasic/The Free Press

