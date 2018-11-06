VIDEO: Rick Mercer says Trump makes it ‘very hard to keep up’

Political satirist Rick Mercer says he “can’t imagine” having to deliver weekly rants with U.S. President Donald Trump dominating the news cycle.
His new book, “Rick Mercer Final Report,” includes some of his past commentary.
The Canadian Press
The plainspoken political commentator is promoting his new book, Rick Mercer Final Report
Free public launch sessions are scheduled from Nov. 9 to Dec. 14 in various communities
The Black Press Extreme Career and Education Fair will be in Cranbrook on Nov. 15
B.C.’s Interior set to get hit with snow while the Lower Mainland is expected to see more rain
Don’t forget to turn back your clock, change your batteries
Public-safety and health officials do not see strong pull factors for criminal infiltration of the legal business
Turnout has everything to do with a campaign’s most prominent figures
Plaque unveiled in Abbotsford on one-year anniversary of Const. John Davidson’s death
Kevin Johnston pleads guilty to one count of breach of trust, three sexual charges dropped
Increased limits in 2014 showed increase in serious crashes
Loren Reagan stole money from a hockey association and the parents of bantam-age hockey players
Cat owner JD Batbatan hopes his videos inspire people to get outside and enjoy the beauty of the Okanagan.
Government policy and natural market cycles are slowly cooling down real estate
Months of tickets from Langley bylaw officers added up.
Drake claims he was prevented from gambling at the Parq Vancouver casino
The announcement comes only days after the U.S. team brought home nine medals from the World Championships
The Chicago Blackhawks have fired coach Joel Quenneville after a 6-6-3 start to the season. He guided the team to Stanley Cup victories in 2010, 2013 and 2015.
Astronomers say ‘Oumuamua’ is unlikely to be an asteroid or comet
In an interview with CNN, Trudeau says Canada still wants the tariffs lifted before the new version of NAFTA goes into effect.
Davidson, 53, killed in line of duty in Abbotsford on Nov. 6, 2017