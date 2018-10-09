This bear cub was placed in a customized bear crate for transfer back to Smithers after being rescued in Williams Lake. Angie Mindus photo

VIDEO: Injured B.C. bear cub rescued Thanksgiving weekend

Conservation officer and bear expert urge residents to better manage attractants

A black bear cub got a second chance at life this Thanksgiving weekend.

C.O. Ron Leblanc said Williams Lake area residents called the Conservation Officer Service earlier in the week to report the young bear was alone and appeared to be in distress.

On Sunday Leblanc, with the help of the RCMP, was able to tranquilize the cub and called on Angelika Langen of the Northern Lights Wildlife Society in Smithers to take on the injured cub for rehabilitation.

Leblanc brought the cub home with him Sunday night and met Langen and her son Michael who drove the eight hours to meet Leblanc at 150 Mile House Monday afternoon where the cub was transferred to Langen’s vehicle.

Langen said the cub will be the 20th bear they have received so far this year, however, they expect more as the calls for bears in need continues to rise.

Read More: Problem bear season begins in Cariboo

Leblanc said he has had to kill four bears himself this fall and pleaded for residents to remove garbage and manage their attractants to save bears.

The COS is reporting they have had an unusually high volume of bear complaints in Quesnel, Williams Lake, 100 Mile House and the Bella Coola Valley this year.

