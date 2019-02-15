VIDEO: Canada’s flag turns 54 today

Today marks the 54th anniversary of the day the Canadian Flag was first flown on Parliament Hill.
How much do you know about the flag?
Here are a few fast facts:
The maple leaf design by George Stanley made its first appearance Feb. 15, 1965
Activities in and around Grand Forks offer something for everyone.
Over 1,000 signatures were gathered, but staff say council can’t do much about the project.
Grand Forks Fire/Rescue offers tips to keep your family prepared.
Calf will be moved to Revelstoke maternity pens, then released
Incident has been reported to provincial police watchdog
Mom to get back down payment and initial expenses
President plans to siphon billions from federal military construction and counterdrug efforts
Some areas are already covered by more than half a metre of snow following three separate storms
11-year-old Riya Rajkumar was found dead in her father’s home in Brampton, Ontario
RCMP allege it was a targeted crime believed to be linked to the drug trade
Announced many times, but this time there’s money, Adrian Dix says
Sinkholes throughout the subdivision have prompted the District of Sechelt to issue evacuation orders
Rhoda Wurtele and her identical twin sister Rhona represented Canada at the 1948 Olympics
Maple Ridge 85-year-old made visits to New West for 12 years
A round up of some of the funny memes out there for singles this Valentine’s Day
A study shows Canadian millennials appreciate Canada Post, but do they know where the stamp goes?
A few of these senders maybe should have just gone with chocolates…
Garry Handlen’s statements inadmissible in 1975 killing of Kathryn-Mary Herbert of Abbotsford
The health agency is looking for anyone who underwent weight-loss surgeries at the Grand View Hospital in Tijuana