VIDEO: Boarder disappears into Whistler snowbank

GoPro footage, captured by Nigel Landon Beaupre, shows the whole rescue

It’s not every day you have to dig your friend out of the snow to save his life, but that is what happened this week for a snowboarder in Whistler.

The GoPro footage, captured by Nigel Landon Beaupre, shows him encouraging his friend to jump into the snowbank after he and others do the same.

But when his friend disappears into the mound of snow, Beaupre jumps into action – first digging out his friend’s face so he could get air.

In a post attached to the full video on Facebook, Beaupre wrote: “It just goes to show how quick things go from having a great time to near-tragic experience.”

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
