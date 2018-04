A Okanagan Instagrammer shot a unique scene on the lake

It’s a beaver’s world.

Okanagan Instagrammer Denise Egan captured two furry beavers munching weeds along the lakebed in Kelowna, as a few playful ducks didn’t seem to mind sharing a meal with the mammals.

Check out the adorable uber Canadian lunch date below.

