VIDEO: 5 tips for wrapping your Christmas presents

Here’s a few tips

Christmas Day is approaching and with that, so is the time to wrap all the gift Santa is bringing to your home. Since many people are spending more time than usual in their houses, here’s how to spend the time making your Christmas gifts look extra special this year.

1. Choose busier patterns

Mixed patterns hide a lot of messy wrapping work if you don’t have the time or patience to make it look seamless, Lauren Decker, owner of The Curated NY.

2. Get professional cutting tools or at least sharp scissors. Having the proper tools will make cutting straight lines a breeze.

3. Use double-sided tape

Invisible seams are possible by taping the side of the paper to the very edge of the present, then wrapping around [the gift]. Use double-stick tape to keep it in place, Lauren Decker, owner of The Curated NY.

4. Add toppers to your gifts

Not only does it make the gift seem more professional, but it also detracts from any wrapping mishaps.

5. Use tissue paper

Tissue paper adds a professional touch and makes the process of unwrapping longer, which is half the fun!

