VIDEO: 10 unusual ingredients people put in turkey stuffing
Do you call it stuffing or dressing? Either way, it’s delicious
A traditional stuffing recipe might include celery, onion, cranberries and herbs like sage or parsley. (The Canadian Press)
Whether you call it stuffing or dressing, here are the 10 oddest ingredients people use in their filling for inside the holiday turkey.
- Pepperoni and mozzarella
- Fruit
- Stale bagels
- Sticky Rice
- Corn Chips
- Plantains
- Oysters
- Popcorn
- Twinkies
- Burgers
What weird ingredient do you put in your stuffing?
The Canadian Press
