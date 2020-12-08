Measures of success from a selection of GoFundMe campaigns by or for people in Snohomish County.

Victoria, Kelowna top most generous cities in Canada: GoFundMe

Victoria and Kelowna top the list of most generous Canadian cities in 2020

Fundraising platform GoFundMe has released its Year in Giving Report, naming Victoria and Kelowna as two of the most generous cities in Canada throughout 2020.

The list is topped by Victoria, followed by Kelowna, Kingston, Ont., Saskatoon, Sask., and Calgary, Alta.. Last year, Kelowna earned third place.

Since GoFundMe launched in Canada in 2010, over half a billion dollars have been raised on the platform. According to GoFundMe, one in seven Canadians give generously on the platform.

“Kelowna has moved up in the ranking from last year to the second most generous city in Canada with more donations per capita than most other cities in Canada,” GoFundMe said in a statement.

“Kelowna continues to prove its generosity from everesting Knox Mountain to supporting migrant workers.”

Despite a difficult year, GoFundMe said Canadians still managed to help their neighbours and support important causes throughout 2020.

The most notable fundraising campaigns in Canada include Indigenous allies fundraising to protest against the Coastal GasLink pipeline through Wet’suwet’en territory, a fundraiser for a Vancouver baby’s gene therapy treatment, and a fundraiser for the Sheikh family after their father Kashif drowned in Kelowna on Father’s Day.

READ: Fundraiser launched for expatriated migrant workers fired from West Kelowna farm

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Best of 2020

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
QUIZ: Are you good at communicating?
Next story
Vancouver Island aquarium frees octopus named after Dr. Bonnie Henry

Just Posted

. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
74 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

27 residents and one staff member have tested positive at a long-term care home in Oliver

.
Interior Health reports 203 new COVID-19 cases; two more deaths

One man and one woman, both in their late 70s, died in hospital

B.C. has now made masks mandatory in public indoor spaces. Photo: Ashley Wadhwani
Castlegar doctor shares personal COVID story, calls for adherence to guidelines

Dr. Megan Taylor was recently diagnosed with COVID

Photo: Monika Stawowy on Unsplash
Kootenay Boundary Light-Up the Hospitals! goes virtual

Focus of Light-Up is the Chronic Pain Service Project at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital

Selkirk College Nursing Program fourth-year students Amanda Sigurdson (left) and Jordan Sherstobitoff (right) were part of a research team that surveyed homeless populations in Nelson, Castlegar and Trail. The pair are seen here at the Nelson Civic Centre outdoor homeless camp this past summer. Photo: Submitted
Selkirk College project studies homelessness during pandemic

Three students talked to more than 70 homeless people in the summer

Mayor Brian Taylor led a small countdown at Grand Forks’ Gyro Park Friday evening, Dec. 4. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Grand Forks’ mayor kicks off Christmas light show at Gyro Park, speaks to residents

Mayor Brian Taylor called on his constituents to “be good to each other” and “let people know that you love them”

A nurse holds a phial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy’s Hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, as the U.K. health authorities rolled out a national mass vaccination program. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)
Health Canada authorizes use of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

Canada becomes second country to approve the vaccine

Interim B.C. Liberal leader Shirley Bond questions the NDP government in the legislature, Feb. 19, 2020. (Hansard TV)
COVID-19 rapid test pilot program all B.C. can do now, Dix says

B.C. Liberals call for increased senior home testing

A physical distancing sign is seen during a media tour of Hastings Elementary school in Vancouver on September 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. teachers had no say in decision to rule out winter break extension: BCTF

Other provinces have moved to virtual learning for the tail end of semester

Measures of success from a selection of GoFundMe campaigns by or for people in Snohomish County.
Victoria, Kelowna top most generous cities in Canada: GoFundMe

Victoria and Kelowna top the list of most generous Canadian cities in 2020

Jamiel Moore-Williams, 24, is shown in this undated handout photo. Assault charges have been laid against two Vancouver police officers after the arrest of Moore-Williams in February 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Donna Turko *MANDATORY CREDIT*
2 Vancouver police officers charged with assault in arrest of a Black man

Man says he was jolted seven to 14 times with a stun gun

FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, file photo, a cursor moves over Google’s search engine page, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Don Ryan, File)
From toilet paper to Tiger King: Here’s what Canadians searched on Google in 2020

Black Lives Matter, the pandemic had a big effect on Canadians this year

Anderson’s letter states that minks live in deplorable conditions, and calls on Premier Horgan to ban fur farming in B.C. (Carmelo Redondo photo)
Pamela Anderson calls on Horgan to ban fur farming in B.C. after COVID-19 outbreak at Fraser Valley mink farm

There are approximately 13 mink farms in B.C., almost all of which are in the Fraser Valley

Principal Rob Clark posted a video to his Twitter account on Dec. 8, after having a conversation about COVID-19 stigma with one of his students. / Video image
I think it’s hard for kids: B.C. principal urges parents to talk to children about COVID

Silverdale Elementary’s Rob Clark said he spoke with a child who feared death after testing positive

Most Read