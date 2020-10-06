Urban wildlife Part I: The East Kootenay birds of summer

The work of local photographers printed in the pages of the East Kootenay Advertiser over the summer of 2020. Part I.

All throughout 2020, our local photographers have been capturing the best of our feathered friends and furred friends and neighbours. Check out their work that has appeared in the Pages of the East Kootenay Advertiser over the past months. This is Part I.

Common Yellowthroat (Bob Whetham photo)

Female Yellowthroat (Stewart Wilson photo)

Downy Woodpecker foraging on a mullein stalk. Helga Knote photo

Ruby-Crowned Kinglet (Bob Whetham photo)

A killdeer feeding on a dry creek bed out the outflow to Elizabeth Lake. Stewart Wilson photo

White-throated Sparrow. (Bob Whetham photo)

A song sparrow ready for take-off. (Bob Whetham photo)

A starling (Stewart Wilson photo)

Helga Knote was witness to a lively mixed flock of Red Crossbills, Cassin’s Finches and Pine Siskins vying for for the best spots for a bath (above) or jostling for a perch on the small fir directly outside her kitchen window (below).

Gary Billmark watched the osprey bring in the fish to the youngster (above and below).

A merganser gets up a head of steam on Premier Lake. Verna Oderkirk-Bungay photo

A Dusky Grouse along the Volksmarch Trail in Kimberley. Karen Nordby photo

An American kestrel has one last look before dropping down to open ground behind 16 Street South to catch agrasshopper for supper. Stewart Wilson photo

A flicker. Stewart Wilson photo

Bluejay with take-out snack. Miriam Saville photo

A Mountain Grouse on Mt. Fisher on a ledge surveying Lake Koocanusa far below. Larry Dureski photo

A merlin looks for prey from its perch overlooking Elizabeth Lake. (Stewart Wilson)

An eastern kingbird dining on a cherry-faced meadow hawk dragonfly at Elizabeth Lake. (Stewart Wilson)

A western painted turtle comes to the surface at Lazy Lake. Stewart Wilson photo

An adult and juvenile loon on a fishing expedition at Jim Smith Lake. Stewart Wilson photo

Red Winged Blackbird heading home. Miriam Saville photo

Western Wood Pee Wee. Miriam Saville photo

A squirrel with pouch full of goodies long the Volksmarch. Karen Nordby photo

A lesser scaup surfaces after feeding among the water lilies at Jim Smith Lake. Stewart Wilson photo

An American Goldfinch taking a moment to pose at Wycliffe. Miriam Saville photo.

Common Yellowthroat enjoying the day at Elizabeth Lake. Miriam Saville photo

Female Red Crossbill at Idlewild. Stewart Wilson photo

A Spotted Towhee seen along the Volksmarch trail in Kimberley. Karen Nordby photo

A staring contest at Eager Hill. Craig Montgomery photo

A gorgeous buck in velvet seen along the Volksmarch trail in Kimberley. Karen Nordby photo

Wildlife

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Look for Mars in the Kootenay sky, tonight

Just Posted

Interior Health reports 13 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

Two new cases are linked to an outbreak at a Kelowna church

BC Conservatives Darryl Seres running in Boundary-Similkameen

Seres said he would appear at this Friday’s all candidates meeting hosted by the Boundary Chamber of Commerce

Boundary-Similkameen neck-and-neck in early polling

Aggregator 338Canada.com lists the riding as one of the tightest in the province

Creston RCMP investigating after Jordan’s Cabin destroyed by fire

Police responded to a call at around 2:28 a.m. on Sept. 29 from a witness who was driving by the structure on Highway 3 and saw the fire

Two more candidates running in Boundary-Similkameen

Elections BC announced the entry of BC Conservative and Wexit party candidates Saturday, Oct. 3.

Urban wildlife Part I: The East Kootenay birds of summer

The work of local photographers printed in the pages of the East Kootenay Advertiser over the summer of 2020. Part I.

Nelson writer publishes memoir of lesbian marriage and adoption of twins

Jane Byers’ Small Courage recounts the creation of a loving family life despite discrimination

B.C. VOTES 2020: NDP launches platform with more borrowing

News COVID-19 payments up to $1,000 per household

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Murder trial begins for two men charged in decade-old shooting outside Cranbrook

An innocent couple was killed in a targeted shooting that was a case of mistaken identity

Cranbrook RCMP urge caution after 5 instances of vehicles not stopping for school busses

Most of the reports involve drivers who are travelling on the opposite side of the road

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C. nurse suspended for not following COVID-19 protocols

The B.C. College of Nursing Professionals said the nurse failed to adhere to science-based infection control practices

59% of B.C. teachers say COVID-19 safety measures in schools are inadequate: BCTF poll

Students have made up less than 10 per cent of B.C.’s cases, health officials say

Most Read