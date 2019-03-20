Lacrosse helmet. (Pixabay)

U.S. teen lacrosse player benched because his head is too big

Regulation helmets aren’t available in the teen’s size

A high school lacrosse player in Delaware can’t play in games because his head is too big.

The News Journal of Wilmington reports that 15-year-old Billy Boyd’s head measures 25 inches around. An average grown man’s head is about 21 to 23 inches in circumference.

Regulation helmets aren’t available in his size, so he’s not allowed to compete.

The 6-foot-2 Cape Henlopen freshman and his father, Bill, have struggled to find larger, custom-made helmets that can be approved.

The Boston Globe says manufacturer Cascade-Maverik recently crafted a larger helmet for University of Albany player Tehoka Nanticoke.

Cascade Maverik Lacrosse Vice-President Roland LaRose says a Boyd-sized helmet may be possible now that the company has developed “an alternative manufacturing process.”

___

The Associated Press

