Turkey chases B.C. woman home

‘The dang turkey kept chasing after me’

Thanksgiving might be over, but there’s an aggressive turkey roaming south Vernon.

Deanna Carling had an “interesting” day Tuesday, being chased by the turkey who, “would not leave me alone.”

The 36-year-old mom was driving home when she first noticed the unusual creature in the middle of the road.

She slowly drove around it and pulled into her driveway, only to have the bird follow her while she tried to get her 15-month-old son out of his car seat.

“The dang turkey kept chasing after me, raising its feathers when I went to take him (son) out of the car.

“Then I ran into my house with him and the turkey stood at my bay window staring at me and making its noise.”

While she was admittedly a little frightened at the time, Carling now looks back and laughs.

“The turkey was huge, but it was pretty funny.”

A turkey chased a Vernon woman and her young son into their home Tuesday. (Deanna Carling photo)

