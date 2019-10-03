Trump tweet of Nickelback video aimed at Biden removed

Nickelback representatives have not returned messages seeking comment

Twitter has removed a tweet from President Donald Trump that featured an edited Nickelback music video clip that took aim at former Vice-President Joe Biden.

The post was removed because of a copyright complaint. It featured a doctored version of the band’s 2015 music video “Photograph,” showing singer Chad Kroeger holding a photo of Biden, his son, a Ukrainian gas executive and another man.

Trump’s tweet came as the president has repeatedly criticized Democrats for launching an impeachment inquiry into his telephone call with Ukraine’s president in which Trump pressed for an investigation of his Democratic rival Biden and his son.

A Twitter spokeswoman said Thursday it responded “to valid copyright complaints sent to us by a copyright owner or their authorized representatives.”

ALSO READ: Pompeo acknowledges he was on Trump call at centre of impeachment probe

Nickelback representatives have not returned messages seeking comment.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Alberta firefighter’s misdial ends in pizza party for Texas first responders

Just Posted

Candidate Questions – Do you support the reversal of the 1956 decision to declare the Sinixt People legally extinct within Canadian borders?

Each week of the campaign, we will ask our local candidates to respond to readers’ questions

Alternating traffic on Hwy 3 near Paulson Bridge after morning rock fall

The road is expected to be fully cleared by 3 p.m. Wednesday

‘Peace of mind’ for legal cannabis store owner in Grand Forks

Chuck Varabioff opened a cannabis store in Vancouver more than five years ago

Attempted murder, assault charges recommended against officer in Grand Forks shooting

The incident occurred in May 2018

Motherhood nurtures artistic output at Gallery 2

Two Grand Forks artists are sharing their interpretations of motherhood at Gallery 2 until Oct. 12

New campaign aims to help Canadians SPOT fake news online

News Media Canada launches new campaign to help readers sort between fact and fiction

VIDEO: Vancouver officer struck on roadside by distracted ‘L’ driver

The officer has been unable to return to work due to his injuries

The separation of church and state hot topic in French-language debate

Conservative, NDP, Bloc Quebecois and Liberal leaders took part

‘Interesting mixture of emotions’: Scott Moir reflects on final tour with Tessa Virtue

The Canadian figure skating champions will be skating through B.C. for Rock the Rink tour

McDavid nets winner, Oilers edge Canucks 3-2 in opener

Vancouver blows third-period lead in Edmonton

UBC fraternity council halts social functions after alleged druggings

The school’s Interfraternity Council says it is working closely with all involved

Parole denied again for B.C. man convicted in 1990 murders of friend’s mom, grandmother

Lord and another teen killed a friend’s mother and grandmother, at the friend’s urging

Saanich woman who survived Las Vegas shooting turns to writing, activism

‘I was stripped of my innocence…other Canadians died,’ the survivor said.

Bullet fragment likely caused 2017 wildfire that destroyed northern B.C. homes: FOI

Chief fire information officer says firearms ignitions have become more common

Most Read