Top 10 things to do in the Kootenays for the summer

The Kootenays region of southern B.C. offers many natural and quiet activities that reflect the lifestyle and culture of Canada’s western communities. If you plan on visiting the region, this list of attractions and things to do is just for you.

Below are 10 things to do in the Kootenays this summer:

1. Emerald Lake Lodge

This lodge is for those who want to disconnect from the outside world with Wi-Fi only available in the main lodge. No television or phone service, the century-old lodge offers some of the best dining in the area with traditional lodges with a lake view in the small town of Field. The lodge can also be booked for weddings and other events.

2. The Enchanted Forest

An attraction for all ages, the forest features a large trail that takes you on a trip with some famous tales such as the Three Little Pigs, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and others. The Enchanted Forest will either take you back to your childhood or introduce you to some classics. Admissions for adults is $14, $12 for seniors, $9 for children, and free access for toddlers. It’s located in Revelstoke.

3. Takakkaw Falls

Part of the famous Yoho National Park, the Takakkaw Falls is a waterfall with a total height of 373 metres, the second-tallest in Canada. After walking through the trails, take a break and feel the cold water with a breathtaking view of lush forests and mountains.

4. James Chabot Provincial Park

This beautiful park is nestled in between the towering Purcell and Rocky Mountains. It offers sandy beaches, open grassy areas with pleasant surroundings making this location the perfect place to be for a day out with the family or having a BBQ. The park is free and easily accessible for those planning to visit.

5. Rocky Mountain Buffalo Ranch

A fan of buffaloes and great views? Make sure to check out the Rocky Mountain Buffalo Ranch, where you can book buffalo tours and have fun in the Canadian Rockies with views so beautiful, photos don’t do it justice. All are welcome and buffalo tours are $15 for adults and free for kids.

6. Kootenay National Park

Established in 1920, this national park is full of unique contrasts from icy mountain rivers to steamy hot springs. A 60-minute scenic drive, the national park is also the perfect place to be if you want to settle down and do some camping or get some exercise and do some hiking.

7. Cranbrook History Centre

The Cranbrook History Centre is internationally recognized and a landmark site dedicated to preserving and displaying a nationally designated rail car collection. On top of all that, the centre also promotes the rich history and culture of the east Kootenay region. Admissions for adults is $6, $4 for seniors and teenagers and free for children five and under.

8. Whitetooth Brewing

If you’re ever feeling thirsty and wanting a tasty beer, check out Whitetooth Brewing in Golden, B.C. With local beers that can only be tasted there, the brews are locally sourced with Canadian ingredients, made by Canadians with influences from Belgium and the west coast.

9. Baker Street

The lively and historic centre of Nelson’s downtown core, it offers locally owned shops, restaurants, breweries and cafes. On top of places to eat and drink, Baker Street also has a variety of heritage stores and you can explore murals, public artwork and other sculptures. The street was also featured in the film ‘Roxanne’.

10. Hoodoo Trail

The Hoodoo trail is a 3.2-kilometre trail located near Columbia Lake 3 and is an easy route to have a nice walk, relax and disconnect from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. An hour route, it’s popular for hikers and is also a popular trail for bird watching.

KootenaysTourism