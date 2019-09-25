FILE - In this May 7, 2017 file photo, Snoop Dogg, left, and Martha Stewart pose in the press room at the MTV Movie and TV Awards in Los Angeles. The domestic diva said Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 that the CBD line of products she is developing with Canopy Growth will likely hit the market in the middle of next year. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

‘That might be a possibility’: Martha Stewart isn’t ruling out a cannabis cookbook

Food and lifestyle guru says her CBD product line will likely be ready in mid-2020

A CBD line of products Martha Stewart is developing with Canopy Growth will likely hit the market in the middle of next year, said the American food and lifestyle guru.

The pair is working on some “really good projects right now” and if all is approved they would be ready by mid-2020, said Stewart Tuesday.

“We’re developing different things for the home, for food and for pets at present. I’m also interested in skin care and other things like that,” she said during an on-stage interview at the Elevate Conference in Toronto.

In February, Stewart said she was teaming up with the Smiths Falls, Ont.-based licensed producer in an advisory role to develop a line of products containing cannabidiol or CBD.

Canopy said at the time it would leverage Stewart’s knowledge of consumer products while exploring the use of CBD and other cannabinoids as they related to both humans and pets.

CBD is the non-intoxicating compound found in cannabis and hemp. While pot remains illegal at the federal level south of the border, the U.S. legalized hemp cultivation at the end of last year.

Meanwhile, the U.S. political climate is becoming more receptive to cannabis with legislation potentially opening the door to the massive market. Earlier this year, the bipartisan STATES ACT — legislation that would amend the Controlled Substances Act and could effectively make cannabis federally legal in states where recreational consumption is legal — was reintroduced in Congress.

And this week, the U.S. House of Representatives is set to vote on the Secure and Fair Enforcement Banking Act — legislation that would offer protections for financial institutions that serve state-authorized cannabis and ancillary businesses.

READ MORE: Martha Stewart partners with Canadian cannabis firm

Stewart also said during the discussion alongside Canopy’s chief executive Mark Zekulin that she hoped that cannabis would be legalized eventually in the U.S.

“There’s been a tremendous stigma attached to it in terms of crime… And I think that, that will all go away.”

She said she ventured into the space because it was an “emerging and exciting market.”

Stewart, who has written several cookbooks, said she isn’t ruling out developing one focused on cooking with cannabis.

“I’m not ready to do it yet, but that might be a possibility,” she said.

Armina Ligaya, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Our readers’ best comments on the B.C. bear fight video

Just Posted

Say it ain’t snow! Early winter blast expected for Kootenays

It’s going to look like winter, and feel like winter, as Arctic air meets a wet coastal system

Panel seeks student submissions for Gallery 2 display

Creative students from Grade 7 through 12 have the chance to present their work to the community

Candidate Question: What economic development plans to do you have for the Boundary?

Each week of the campaign, we will ask our local candidates to respond to readers’ questions

Bear breaks into car on Granby Road

The incident is a good reminder to keep cars clean and bring food and garbage inside

Grand Forks lifeguard sentenced on count of child pornography

Cees Vanderniet will serve six months of a conditional sentence before moving to 24 months probation

VIDEO: More than 100 loggers take part in cross-B.C. convoy protest

Truckers converged in Hope to continue trip to downtown Vancouver together

Parents get C- for safe driving in school zones: BCAA

Annual survey suggests unsafe driving continues to put kids in danger

Liberal candidate’s election sign in B.C. vandalized with blackface

Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge candidate Dan Ruimy has defended Trudeau

Kamloops groom allegedly steals bait bike on way to reception

Kamloops police targeted bicycle thefts in the city and arrested eight men

Victoria to try again on banning single-use plastic bags

B.C.’s appeals court had sided with the Plastic Bag Association

Local governments not sidelined in Indigenous talks, B.C. minister says

Doug Donaldson addresses fallout from caribou habitat plan

B.C. recycler fined $23,000 for workplace violations

WorkSafeBC imposed the $22,880+ penalty in August

Plastic teabags leach billions of microplastics into your tea

A university study found a single plastic teabag releases approximately 11.6 billion microplastics into each cup

Vancouver Island’s only vaping manufacturer says industry unfairly targeted

Brendan Carson in the Cowichan Valley says he feels better enforcement of rules required

Most Read