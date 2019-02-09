Texas students don wigs in tribute to late painter Bob Ross

Madison Middle School art students filled the auditorium stage to paint along to Bob Ross, shown on the screen, on Flash Bob Flash Mob Day on Feb. 7, 2019 in Abilene, Texas The students donned their curliest wigs and painted little trees onto canvases to pay homage to the late painter Bob Ross. Teacher Brady Sloane said the idea came about because she wanted to reward Advanced Placement students who had been stressed out over recent projects and grades. (Greg Jaklewicz/The Abilene Reporter-News via AP)

There were lots of happy little trees at one Texas middle school this week.

Art students at Madison Middle School in Abilene donned their curliest wigs and painted little trees onto canvases to pay homage to the late painter Bob Ross. Teacher Brady Sloane tells the Abilene Reporter News that the idea came about because she wanted to reward Advanced Placement students who had been stressed out over recent projects and grades.

The result was a flash mob Thursday of about four dozen students who wore wigs, blue button-down shirts and held palettes of paint. An episode of Ross’ television show, “The Joy of Painting,” was projected onto a large screen.

Ross gained a following for his soothing tone and soft-spoken voice. He died in 1995.

The Associated Press

