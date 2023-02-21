Actor Ryan Reynolds wears a T-shirt he designed in a handout photo, as he has partnered with the Terry Fox Foundation to promote their annual run. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Instagram-vancityreynolds

Terry Fox Foundation touts ‘overwhelming’ pre-sales interest in Ryan Reynolds T-shirt

B.C.-born star says he’s taken part in the Terry Fox Run ‘since second grade’

Add T-shirt designer to the multiple creative hats worn by movie star Ryan Reynolds.

The Vancouver-born film star, producer and screenwriter has teamed up with the annual Terry Fox Run to help design this year’s T-shirt, the proceeds of which go to cancer research.

He shared an image of himself wearing the shirt on Twitter and Instagram over the weekend, noting he’s taken part in the Terry Fox Run “since second grade.”

A spokeswoman for the Terry Fox Foundation says Reynolds helped design and choose the white shirt in collaboration with the Fox family and other creative partners.

It features a black-and-white photo of Fox on the front, accented with a bit of red. Behind the image are the words “Dear Terry” in blue script, and real handwritten letters to Fox are copied and excerpted on the back.

Denise Dias says presales have been strong since Reynolds announced his involvement, with more than 6,300 shirts sold by Monday morning.

This year’s run takes place Sept. 17.

Registration opens on April 12, which is the day that Fox began running in 1980, but Dias says “overwhelming interest and support” in the T-shirt spurred the foundation on Sunday to allow pre-sales of the garment for the first time.

VIDEO: Message from Ryan Reynolds helps Black Press reporter celebrate end of cancer journey

