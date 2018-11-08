Sharon and Bram say the singing won’t stop with retirement tour

It’s often parents and grandparents who know them best, the pair say

Currently on a farewell tour, children’s entertainers Sharon Hampson and Bram Morrison say touring is getting harder with age.

The “Skinnamarink” singers say that today, it’s often parents and grandparents who know them best.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Diwali Festival celebrated in B.C. Legislature for 1st time

Just Posted

Boundary Peace Initiative hosts conference in Grand Forks

The conference featured Grand Chief Stewart Phillip of the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs.

Christina Lake teacher recognized for excellence in education

The provincial music teachers’ award is “a huge honour.”

Shorter hours announced for Nelway, Carson border crossings

The crossings will close at 8 p.m. beginning Nov. 26

New Kootenay-focused investment fund seeks members

Free public launch sessions are scheduled from Nov. 9 to Dec. 14 in various communities

Industry Training Authority connects apprentices, employers

The Black Press Extreme Career and Education Fair will be in Cranbrook on Nov. 15

Sharon and Bram say the singing won’t stop with retirement tour

It’s often parents and grandparents who know them best, the pair say

B.C. couple survives carbon monoxide scare

“We were extremely lucky. We’re still here because [the detector] worked.”

MPs need to consult women, social media companies about online behaviour: Cullen

The B.C. MP says training for parliamentarians doesn’t include enough material on what appropriate online behaviour looks like

British Columbians in ‘dead heat’ on electoral reform: poll

50.5% support First Past the Post, survey says, while 49.5% want proportional representation

‘All options’ soon possible to end Canada Post dispute, says Trudeau

The job actions have temporarily shut down Canada Post’s operations in more than 150 communities since being launched last month

Statcan’s plan to harvest private banking info on hold, pending investigation

Privacy concerns have triggered heated political exchanges in the House of Commons

B.C. naturopath who used diluted rabid dog saliva surrenders licence

Anke Zimmermann used a homeopathic treatment for a four-year old boy’s behavioural problems

Pay, bonuses for ICBC executives being reduced, David Eby says

Positions reviewed as management contracts expire

Younger Canadians interested in attending Remembrance Day events: poll

Survey found a 10% spike in people who plan to go to a ceremony this year compared to 2017

Most Read