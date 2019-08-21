Retired fisherman Joseph Katalinic has won a $60 million Lotto Max jackpot after purchasing a ticket in Richmond in July 2019. (BCLC)

Retired Richmond fisherman wins record-breaking $60M Lotto Max jackpot

Joseph Katalinic won the biggest Lotto Max prize ever awarded

A retired Richmond fisherman has reeled in the catch of his life after winning a $60 million Lotto Max prize.

On Wednesday, the B.C. Lottery Corp. announced that Joseph Katalinic won the $60 million Lotto Max jackpot on the July 26 draw.

“I scanned the ticket at Seafair Centre where I purchased the ticket,” Katalinic said. “I thought to myself that it can’t be true… I was so excited, I had to go to two other locations to scan my ticket again just to make sure it was real.”

The biggest wins up till now have been $50 million.

Katalinic, who has been retired for more than 20 years, said the first person he told was his daughter.

“She told my son-in-law, and then I told my youngest daughter. There was a lot of hugging and kissing, and a lot of emotions,” he said.

Katalinic plans to use his winning to take his family to Hawaii, as well as visit the European town where his parents were born.

