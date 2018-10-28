REPLAY: B.C’s best video this week

98-year-old Constance Isherwood has served her community as a lawyer for more than 67 years

Denman Island: Sailor gets surprise from humpback whale

Jodi Klahm-Kozicki said she came across a humpback whale while out on her 34-foot sailboat. Watch more >

Prince Rupert: Horde of zombies meet at courthouse

In plain daylight, a horde of zombies arrived at the Prince Rupert courthouse to walk through downtown core. Watch more >

Comox Valley: Youtuber exits homemade, air-tight ‘biodome’ after 14 hours

Kurtis Baute sealed himself into the airtight “biodome” to raise awareness about the impacts of climate change. Watch more >

Vancouver Island: Meet B.C.’s oldest lawyer

Constance Isherwood, 98, has served her community as a lawyer for more than 67 years. Watch more >

B.C.: 2018 Poppy Campaign begins

Beginning the last Friday of October, the annual Poppy Campaign runs until Remembrance Day and strives to raise funds to support Canadian Armed forces and the RCMP veterans. Watch more >

Have a cool video from across B.C. you’d like to share? Email Black Press Media reporter Ashley Wadhwani with ‘REPLAY’ in the subject line.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Stompin’ Tom’s ‘The Hockey Song’ inducted into Hall of Fame

Just Posted

Snowfall warning issued for stretch of Highway 3

Fifteen to 20 centimetres of snow is expected to fall along the Paulson Summit to the Kootenay Pass

History: Reflections on B.C. Greyhound history

Tom Lymbery reflects on a lifetime of using Greyhound in advance of the company’s last trip.

Planned Fortis outage in rural Grand Forks Friday

The outage is scheduled to last under three hours.

City crews repave Grand Forks street following Tiger Dam anchor removal

The road cannot be patched after removing the anchors.

Midway elects new mayor, Greenwood re-elects incumbent

Martin Fromme is Midway’s new mayor, joining incumbent Ed Smith as City of Greenwood mayor.

Stompin’ Tom’s ‘The Hockey Song’ inducted into Hall of Fame

Stompin’ Tom classic to be honoured this weekend when the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Winnipeg Jets

Malkin has 3 points as Penguins blank Canucks 5-0

Crosby adds pair of goals for Pittsburgh

World Series: Dodgers bullpen crumbles in 9-6 Game 4 loss to Red Sox

President Trump questions L.A. manager’s moves

Green Riders cruise past B.C. Lions 35-16

Leos will wrap up CFL regular season versus Calgary

United Steelworkers in B.C. Interior return strike vote

Job action could affect 3,500 union members across three locals in Kelowna, Kamloops and Kootenays

B.C. man who lost his home to a fire says it was caused by a cosmetic mirror

Wayne Trenholm wants to warn others of the danger

Cannabis trade show exhibitors hopeful for Canadian industry’s future

The products on display provided potential investors and current stakeholders with information on the state of the industry

How much money do you need to live the life you truly desire?

An Edward Jones survey suggests that $300,000 a year in pre-tax income is what Canadians need for a care-free lifestyle

UPDATE: At least 10 people killed in shooting at Pittsburgh synagogue

The shooting was reported near the Tree of Life Synagogue in the Squirrel Hill neighbourhood

Most Read