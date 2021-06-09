A rare albino crow has been found nesting in an Aldergrove backyard. (Nada Kumar/Special to The Star)

Rare albino crow found in Aldergrove backyard

A genetic mutation resulting in a complete lack of colour makes this bird extremely uncommon

Aldergrove resident Lizzy Grimes was urged by her landlord, Nanda Kumar, to her share a rare avian discovery she made on Tuesday morning in her backyard – a white crow.

“I’ve never seen one before, I was in my glory,” Grimes said.

With distinct white feathers and pink feet, bill, and eyes, albino crows are not common as parents with the same recessive gene are needed to produce them.

Albinism is a genetic mutation that prevents the production of melanin in the body, which results in a complete lack of colour.

The bright white bird is rarely seen, with only a handful of accounts in B.C. throughout the past decade.

Kumar said it’s a one in 10,000 occurrence.

READ MORE: Errant log boom blamed for destroying bird habitat in Langley

“All I know about white crows is they’re rare and sometimes they get abandoned, but this time is different, none of the black ones will let anyone near it except for me,” Grimes explained, noting the bird had stuck around all day.

White crows don’t usually survive the first year as they are too predator prone.

Kumar feared that predators may make an easy meal out of the crow and made some phone calls to see what could be done.

“As the baby crow needed to be rescued and saved, so I put it in a box and handed it over to the Wildlife Recuse Association in Burnaby,” Kumar explained.

He said the association seemed positive about the crow’s future.

Kumar added that Grimes had claimed to have seen a second one on Tuesday, but that it had flown off and could still be nesting somewhere around Aldergrove.

Have a story tip? Email: newsroom@aldergrovestar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Aldergrovebirds

Previous story
Record-breaking $117 million up for grabs in Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw

Just Posted

The Cineplex Odeon Theatre at Yonge and Eglinton in Toronto is shown on December 16, 2019.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim
Get out the popcorn, some movie theatres are opening next week

Re-opening part of B.C.’s COVID restart plan

(Black Press Media File Photo)
Traffic stop near Castlegar yields loaded firearms and significant quantities of drugs

Fentanyl, Cocaine and Methamphetamine found in Bombi Summit traffic stop

Empire Coffee, part of the Adventure Hotel, was the scene of an incident in November in which a man reportedly spat on an employee who was yelling at staff about masks. Photo: File photo
Arrest warrant issued for man charged with spitting on Nelson hotel employee after COVID tirade

Jeremy Undershute has left Nelson and his whereabouts are unknown, police say

Dr. Albert de Villiers, chief medical health officer for the Interior Health Authority. (Contributed)
Interior Health’s top doctor charged with sex crimes against child in Alberta

Dr. Albert de Villiers was arrested in Kelowna on two Alberta charges

DBA Chair Deb Baker addresses downtown business owners Tuesday, June 8. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Grand Forks’ Market on Market comes under fire

Several business owners raised concerns about the initiative, which shut down Market Avenue May 15

Myles Peterson is making plastic panels that can replace plywood. Photo: Submitted
Young Castlegar entrepreneur turning plastics into building materials

Myles Peterson is making plastic panels that can replace plywood

Chilliwack school trustee Barry Neufeld (left) and former BCTF president Glen Hansman (right).
Controversial Chilliwack trustee wins appeal for freedom of expression in defamation case

Barry Neufeld’s lawsuit against former BCTF president Glen Hansman will now continue

Pictured is Rolf Heer, the iconic woodcarver who became famous for his Home of a Thousand Faces in Radium. The Radium Arts and Cultural Society has decided to turn his former property into a park. (Submitted file)
Radium’s Rolf Heer legacy to live on through Woodcarver Park

The park will honour the legacy of the late Rolf Heer and his Home of a Thousand Faces

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister speaks to media in Winnipeg, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Vaccine lottery: Manitobans eligible for cash, scholarships if they get a COVID shot

Grand prizes of $100,000 will be awarded in every health region

A pod of orcas joined the 7 Generation Steward Society at the Tyee Spit singing in memorial for the 215 children found in Kamloops. Photo courtesy Cory Cliffe
VIDEO: Whales appear during Indigenous ceremony for 215 children in Campbell River

‘Our ancestors wouldn’t appear if we weren’t doing things in a good way’ — Cory Cliffe

Tina Taphouse is pictured in Langley, B.C., Monday, June 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. woman says her mother put her up for adoption to avoid Kamloops residential school

Tina Taphouse said she’s sharing her family’s story so those who went to the schools don’t have to

Mourners place flowers at the scene of a hate-motivated vehicle attack in London, Ont. on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, which left four members of a family dead and their nine-year-old son in hospital. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Geoff Robins
‘I just had to try to help,’ says nurse who tried to save victims of Ontario attack

Nurse practitioner describes the horrific scene in the wake of family being run down

No winner was declared in Tuesday’s $70-million Lotto Max draw. (Photo courtesy of BCLC)
No winner in Tuesday’s $70-million Lotto Max jackpot

28 of the 50 Maxmillion prizes of $1 million were won

Health-care workers wait for airline passengers at a COVID-19 testing centre at Trudeau Airport in Montreal, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Feds to lift 14-day quarantine requirement for fully vaccinated Canadian travellers

It will apply to Canadian citizens and permanent residents who have had a full course of a COVID-19 vaccine

Most Read