This image made available by NASA shows the Perseverance Mars rover, foreground, and the Ingenuity helicopter behind. Do you know the length of a solar day on the plante Mars? (NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS via AP)

This image made available by NASA shows the Perseverance Mars rover, foreground, and the Ingenuity helicopter behind. Do you know the length of a solar day on the plante Mars? (NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS via AP)

QUIZ: It’s time to think about time change

Daylight Saving Time has ended for another year

This weekend, clocks in most parts of Canada will switch from Daylight Saving Time to Standard Time.

The time change in spring and fall has come under criticism in recent years by those who would prefer a consistent time year-round, without the seasonal time changes.

In recognition of the time change, here are a dozen questions about clocks and time, as well as the concept of time travel in fiction. How many can you answer correctly?

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: Exploring the final frontier

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Do you have clean hands?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about Canada’s colourful political history?

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Contests

 

This weekend, clocks in many parts of Canada must be reset as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end. How much do you know about timekeeping? (Black Press file photo)

This weekend, clocks in many parts of Canada must be reset as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end. How much do you know about timekeeping? (Black Press file photo)

Patrons watch previews before a showing of the film Back to the Future, at Caprice Cinemas in Surrey on Sunday, June 28, 2020. The movie examines the idea of time travel. (Darryl Dyck/CP photo)

Patrons watch previews before a showing of the film Back to the Future, at Caprice Cinemas in Surrey on Sunday, June 28, 2020. The movie examines the idea of time travel. (Darryl Dyck/CP photo)

Previous story
Crowd surge kills at least 8 at Houston music festival
Next story
’Representation matters’: B.C. film festival shares stories to combat anti-Asian racism

Just Posted

Brogan Beliveau (left) and his friend Charlie Kain gave The Gazette a rink-side interview Saturday, Oct. 30. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Grand Forks volunteers stand with Bruins every home game

Freshwater variety of kokanee salmon. Local governments are lobbying the province and federal government to do more to protect local fish stocks. File photo
West Kootenay municipalities to lobby upper levels of government over plight of fish stocks

Jessica Kluckert (seen here with her partner Devin Wescott) is facing a long recovery after a head-on collision Oct. 25. Photo: Submitted
Victim in head-on collision near Genelle facing long recovery

John Grandy (front, right) sets off on a freshly-groomed trail as Larry Hudema pulls a toboggan carrying a saw, axes and firewood. Photo: Facebook / Phoenix Cross Country Ski Society
Phoenix Cross Country Ski Society preparing for snow season