QUIZ: In celebration of workers

A Camosun College program is giving automotive technicians the skills the need to work on electric vehicles. (Photo courtesy of Camosun College)A Camosun College program is giving automotive technicians the skills the need to work on electric vehicles. (Photo courtesy of Camosun College)
A sign for help wanted is pictured in a business window in Ottawa. Help wanted signs can be found in many business windows. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean KilpatrickA sign for help wanted is pictured in a business window in Ottawa. Help wanted signs can be found in many business windows. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Crews pave a street in Summerland. Construction crews can be seen in many communities across Canada. (Black Press file photo)Crews pave a street in Summerland. Construction crews can be seen in many communities across Canada. (Black Press file photo)

On Monday, Sept. 4, Canadians will celebrate Labour Day, an annual holiday to celebrate the achievements of workers.

The day is also a celebration of the labour movement.

For many, the Labour Day weekend is the last long weekend of the summer and the Tuesday after Labour Day is the start of school in many parts of the country.

In honour of workers and Labour Day, here are a few work-themed questions. How many can you answer correctly?

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: Preparing for an Ironman

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Are you enjoying the dog days of summer?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about the RCMP?

To report a typo, email:
newsroom@summerlandreview.com.


newsroom@summerlandreview.com
<Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

ContestsLabour

Previous story
Oprah, The Rock jumpstart Hawaii wildfire relief with $10M donation

Just Posted

The principals and vice principals of School District 51 Boundary are welcoming students back to all their schools this week. Photo Karen McKinley
Your new SD 51 school principals and safety tips from the RCMP

A Camosun College program is giving automotive technicians the skills the need to work on electric vehicles. (Photo courtesy of Camosun College)
QUIZ: In celebration of workers

Construction crews were onsite at the 72nd housing project on Saturday as work resumed on the neighbourhoood development. This is part of a deal the city and its partners reached to develop the site and sites on McCallum View and Donaldson Drives earlier in the week after months of delays over legal and financial issues. Photo Karen McKinley
Grand Forks housing developments resume after months of delays

Graeme and Laura Carlson called the 2023 Tour De Cure a success despite the fundraising race ending early due to extreme heat and smoke. photo submitted.
Grand Forks Tour De Cure riders call race success