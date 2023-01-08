A scene from Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey. Which renowned science fiction author wrote the novel and the screenplay? (Photo contributed)

A scene from Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey. Which renowned science fiction author wrote the novel and the screenplay? (Photo contributed)

QUIZ: How well can you predict the future?

From science fiction to prophecies and weather forecasts, people have longed to know what lies ahead

The start of a new year is a time when some will look ahead and predict what will happen in the coming year and beyond.

If you’ve wanted a glimpse into the future, there are plenty of predictions out there, as well as new developments in science and technology.

How much do you know about various visions of the future? Put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions.

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: Exploring the final frontier

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about time?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Sleeping and dreaming

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

choices for the futureContests

 

In this Jan. 16, 2019, file photo, Cruise AV, General Motor’s autonomous electric Bolt EV is displayed in Detroit. General Motors’ self-driving car company is sending vehicles without anybody behind the wheel. What percentage of the world’s population would feel safe in a self-driving vehicle? (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

In this Jan. 16, 2019, file photo, Cruise AV, General Motor’s autonomous electric Bolt EV is displayed in Detroit. General Motors’ self-driving car company is sending vehicles without anybody behind the wheel. What percentage of the world’s population would feel safe in a self-driving vehicle? (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

In 2022, the world's population reached eight billion. When is it expected to reach 10 billion people? (Pixabay.com)

In George Orwell’s novel, Nineteen Eighty-Four, who or what is watching the public? (Amazon)

In George Orwell’s novel, Nineteen Eighty-Four, who or what is watching the public? (Amazon)

Previous story
Prince Edward Island bald eagle receives rare surgery, heads to new home in Halifax

Just Posted

Photographer Jennifer Small captured this elk waiting out the snow storm in Ootischenia last week.
ECOLOGICAL COMMENT: Old MacDonald had an elk?

Vaagen Fibre Canada has announced it will indefinitely shut down the Midway mill operation. Chris Hammett photo.
Vaagen Fibre Canada ‘indefinitely’ shuts down Midway mill operation

Nelson head coach Adam DiBella addresses Leafs players during a training camp skate. DiBella has resigned after he was suspended for the remainder of the KIJHL season. Photo: Tyler Harper
UPDATE: Nelson Leafs head coach resigns after league suspension for line brawl

Following a robbery of the CIBC in Grand Forks on April 21, 2022, RCMP released this image of the suspect. Briaden Rosch was later arrested and charged with the crime. Rosch was again arrested in Abbotsford on Dec. 9 and has been charged with seven more offences.
Man charged with Grand Forks bank robbery arrested in Abbotsford