QUIZ: How much do you really know about beer?

Put your knowledge to the test with this short quiz

Each spring, the Okanagan Fest-of-Ale is held in Penticton. This year, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival will not be held. However, beer is still available. How much do you know about this beverage? (pxfuel.com)

Normally, the Okanagan Fest-of-Ale is held in April, but this year, because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the iconic festival has been cancelled.

However, if people cannot get together to enjoy a beer, it’s still possible to enjoy some beer-related trivia.

How much do you really know about beer? Put your knowledge to the test with the following dozen beer-themed questions.

Good luck.





READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about the world’s most famous shipwreck?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about literacy and the freedom to read?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Exploring the World Wide Web

To report a typo, email:

news@summerlandreview.com.



news@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Contests