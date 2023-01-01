Elon Musk, who purchased Twitter in 2022, is show speaking at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition on March 9, 2020, in Washington. What is Musk’s connection with Canada? (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

QUIZ: How much do you know about the news of 2022?

A lot happened during the past 12 months

A lot happened in British Columbia and the rest of Canada during 2022.

How much do you know about the news and events of the past year? Put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions.

Good luck.


Overdose deaths continued to take a toll in British Columbia. Do you know how many people died as a result of overdoses from January to October, 2022? (Black Press file photo)

Wildfires burned in British Columbia in 2022. How did this past wildfire season compare with the 2021 wildfire season? (BC Wildfire Service)

B.C. Premier David Eby is wrapped in a ceremonial blanket by First Nations people during a swearing in ceremony where he became the province’s 37th premier at the Musqueam Nation, in Vancouver. Which B.C. premier did he replace? THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Team Canada forward Marie-Philip Poulin (29) celebrates with her gold medal after defeating the United States in women’s hockey gold medal game action at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. How many medals did Canada win in the 2022 Winter Olympics? THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
The area highlighted by the Special Public Avalanche Warning mainly falls north of communities like Kimberley and Nelson. Avalanche Canada file.
Avalanche Canada forecaster weighs in on special public warning

B.C. athletes shot for the stars in 2022. Clockwise from top left: Melanie Vogal, Rio Crystal, Teagan Dunnett, Kimberly Newell. (Photos submitted)
From cross-Arctic treks to Olympic dreams, B.C. athletes made 2022 one for the books

Connector road conditions. (Drive BC)
UPDATE: 4 dead after bus rollover on B.C.’s Okanagan Connector on Christmas Eve