Canada-born game show host Alex Trebek died in 2020. Which show did he host? (Marc Gibeault/CP/HO photo)

Canada-born game show host Alex Trebek died in 2020. Which show did he host? (Marc Gibeault/CP/HO photo)

QUIZ: How much do you know about the events of 2020?

A pandemic, a provincial election, a leadership race and a scandal all made the news in 2020

A lot happened in British Columbia and across Canada in 2020, and at times keeping up with the latest current events proved challenging.

How much do you remember about what happened over the past year? Take this short quiz and put your knowledge to the test.

Good luck.

If you want more quizzes about news, current events and culture from 2020, have a look at this list.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: Put your knowledge of Christmas to the test

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Contests

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

This year, the Stanley Cup was postponed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. When is the last time the Stanley Cup series was not held? (Jason Franson/CP photo)

This year, the Stanley Cup was postponed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. When is the last time the Stanley Cup series was not held? (Jason Franson/CP photo)

Three British Columbia cities made changes to rules regarding alcohol in 2020. What change was made? (Don Denton/Boulevard)

Three British Columbia cities made changes to rules regarding alcohol in 2020. What change was made? (Don Denton/Boulevard)

Previous story
Give your Christmas tree back to the wild by leaving it outside: nature conservancy

Just Posted

Fire crews battled Christie Mountain Wildfire near Penticton in summer, but the overall fire season was lighter than usual. Do you know which year was the worst for wildfires in British Columbia? (BC Wildfire Service photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about the events of 2020?

A pandemic, a provincial election, a leadership race and a scandal all made the news in 2020

Interior Health said the new Moderna vaccine will be available in growing numbers over the West Boundary starting Tuesday, Dec. 29. Photo: Frank Augstein of the Associated Press
Interior Health starts roll out of Moderna vaccine across West Boundary

The new vaccine remains effective after long-haul transportation, according to the health authority

People move past a thank you mural on Grandville Street in downtown Vancouver on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
Interior Health reports 239 cases of COVID-19, 10 deaths in five days

Thirty-three people are in hospital; six of whom are in intensive care

Big White Village on Dec. 16. (Big White photo)
Big White COVID-19 cluster grows to 111 cases

Transmission risk remains low for those who follow public health guidelines, according to Interior Health

André van Berlo is seen here in his Nelson studio. Van Berlo has built an online audience as a guitar teacher during the pandemic. Photo: Tyler Harper
Nelson guitarist succeeds online despite COVID-19

André van Berlo’s YouTube channel now has 123,000 subscribers

FILE – Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province during a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. reports 74 COVID deaths over Christmas holiday break; total number of cases tops 50,000

The total number of COVID deaths in B.C. has reached 882

Parliament Hill is viewed below a Canada flag in Gatineau, Quebec, Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. A new poll suggests most Canadians are feeling more grateful for what they have in 2020 as a result of COVID-19 pandemic.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Poll suggests pandemic made some Canadians more grateful for what they have

Younger respondents in the survey more often cited spending more time with immediate family

Construction of mixed residential and commercial development, Victoria B.C., May 2019. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
B.C. skilled trade shortage continues in COVID-19 work slump

Interior, North, Island contractors look for busier 2021

A sign showing an avalanche hazard warning of “considerable” is seen at a parking lot near Mount Renshaw outside of McBride, B.C., on Saturday January 30, 2016. Two men have died in an avalanche north of Whistler, British Columbia. A statement from RCMP says the victims were snow biking when they were reported missing late Monday near Goat Peak, a popular backcountry destination outside Pemberton. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Two die in B.C. avalanche as forecasters warn of ‘complex,’ ‘weak’ snowpack

Avalanche Canada says complex snowpack with weak layers has created potential for human-caused avalanches

Canada’s Alex Newhook (15) is stopped by Switzerland goalie Noah Patenaude (1) during first period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton on Tuesday, December 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Canada hammers Switzerland 10-0 to stay unbeaten at world junior hockey tourney

Canadians tangle with Finland Thursday in Edmonton

A nurse holds a phial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy’s Hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, as the U.K. health authorities rolled out a national mass vaccination program. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)
B.C. COVID-19 vaccinations reach nearly 12,000 people

Moderna vaccines arrive, remote areas a priority

RiverQuest Charters owner Dave Gunn had no idea he was creating a viral video when he scaled down an embankment with his chainsaw on Dec. 16 to cut away a tree blocking the river. (Screenshot)
Video of hazard tree removal from Cowichan River on Vancouver Island goes viral

Total number of views has surpassed 24 million in just a few weeks.

(Depositphotos.com)
Give your Christmas tree back to the wild by leaving it outside: nature conservancy

The trees can be a great benefit to local wildlife

B.C. Labour Minister Harry Bains takes questions about his decision to keep secret-ballot votes for union certification, demanded by the B.C. Green Party, B.C. legislature, Nov. 20, 2019. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
Trade union expansion a key goal for B.C. NDP in 2021

Union-only deals may extend to Massey crossing, others

Most Read