Canada’s House of Commons in Ottawa is the place where federal decisions are made. How much do you know about the people who have been elected to federal government positions? (File photo)

Canada’s House of Commons in Ottawa is the place where federal decisions are made. How much do you know about the people who have been elected to federal government positions? (File photo)

QUIZ: How much do you know about Canada’s colourful political history?

From insults to awkward moments and unusual facts, Canadian political history is seldom boring

On Sept. 20, Canadians will go to the polls to elect a new federal government.

Throughout Canada’s history, this country has had no shortage of colourful political candidates and leaders, unusual moments and even some well-placed insults and jabs from within the House of Commons.

How much do you know about some of the more unusual people and moments in Canada’s political history? Take this quick quiz and put your knowledge to the test.

Good luck.

By the way, make sure to vote on Sept. 20. The outcome of the election could depend on your vote.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: It’s party time

READ ALSO: QUIZ: A celebration of the diverse faces of Canada

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you really know about beer?

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Contests

 

In 1968, Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau paid a visit to Selkirk College. Which term, used by him in 1971, later became a Canadian phrase? (File photo)

In 1968, Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau paid a visit to Selkirk College. Which term, used by him in 1971, later became a Canadian phrase? (File photo)

Previous story
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Sept. 12 to 18

Just Posted

Five candidates vying to be MP of the South Okanagan West Kootenay riding: (Clockwise from top left) Ken Robertson, Liberal; Sean Taylor, the People’s Party of Canada; Tara Howse, Green; Helena Konanz, Conservative; Richard Cannings, NDP.
South Okanagan – West Kootenay candidates square off at Penticton forum

Roger Knox (top right) hangs on the spinner at Hutton Elementary’s new playground Friday, Sept. 10. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Provincial grant helps pay for Hutton’s new playground

A Grand Forks Fire/Rescue engine arrives at a grass fire at City Park Thursday, Aug. 26. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Grand Forks’ fire department ramps down amid COVID-19 spike

The Kettle River Basin, still at Drought Level 5, stands out against neighbouring watersheds at slightly lesser states of drought. Map: B.C. Drought Information Portal
Kettle River waning under severe drought conditions